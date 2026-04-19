Tiruchy–Dubai flight service resumes after 50-day suspension

Quoting airport officials, a Daily Thanthi report said the Air India Express flight will depart Dubai at 3.55 pm (IST) and arrive in Tiruchy at 10 pm. The return service will leave Tiruchy at 12.10 pm and reach Dubai at 2.55 pm.

Airport Director SS Raju clarified that service has resumed only in the Dubai route for now, while flights to other UAE destinations such as Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are yet to restart. The revised flight schedule is expected to come into effect from May 1.

Flight service to the UAE from Tiruchy was halted since February 28, the day when the West Asia conflict broke out after the US and Israel began attacking Iran.