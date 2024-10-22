Tiruchy youth held under Pocso Act for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

R Siva alias Sivakumar, a construction worker from Nagamangalam had befriended a 35-year-old woman from the locality and used to visit her house often.

Against such a backdrop, Sivakumar developed a friendship with the woman’s 15-year-old daughter and met frequently. Sivakumar, meanwhile, developed an affair with the girl, promised to marry her and reportedly abused her sexually frequently.

When the mother came to know about the incident, she complained to the Tiruverumbur All Women Police who registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act.

On Monday, the police arrested Sivakumar and produced before the Mahila court.