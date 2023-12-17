Begin typing your search...

Tiruchy youth held for making, posting controversial reels on social media

In such a backdrop, a youth who was later identified as Mukesh (23) from Ettarai village near Srirangam had recorded a video with threatening comments.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-16 22:00:30.0  )
Tiruchy youth held for making, posting controversial reels on social media
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: A youth from Tiruchy who made reels in a threatening manner by holding a machete was arrested on Saturday. It is said, the Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar had issued stringent warning against those who make controversial reels and spread across the social media and even warned of arresting them.

In such a backdrop, a youth who was later identified as Mukesh (23) from Ettarai village near Srirangam had recorded a video with threatening comments. He also held a machete and used a few controversial statements and spread it across social media especially on his Instagram page.

Based on the complaint, the SP ordered the Somarasampettai police to register a case against Mukesh. Based on the order, the police registered a case against him and arrested him on Friday late hours and he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison on Saturday.

TamilnaduTiruchyYougsterMaking ReeleControversial ReelsMacheteArrest
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X