Tiruchy youth held for making, posting controversial reels on social media

TIRUCHY: A youth from Tiruchy who made reels in a threatening manner by holding a machete was arrested on Saturday. It is said, the Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar had issued stringent warning against those who make controversial reels and spread across the social media and even warned of arresting them.

In such a backdrop, a youth who was later identified as Mukesh (23) from Ettarai village near Srirangam had recorded a video with threatening comments. He also held a machete and used a few controversial statements and spread it across social media especially on his Instagram page.

Based on the complaint, the SP ordered the Somarasampettai police to register a case against Mukesh. Based on the order, the police registered a case against him and arrested him on Friday late hours and he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison on Saturday.