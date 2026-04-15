Tiruchy woman insulted by DMK cadre kills self

It is said that there are as many as 22 candidates, including S Kathiravan (DMK), RV Bharathan (Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam with AIADMK symbol), V Saravanan (TVK) and R Thenmozhi (NTK), contesting in the Manachanallur Assembly constituency for the upcoming polls.

The political parties have been distributing gifts to the voters, and complaints have been lodged against the DMK and Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam candidates with the election officials.

Against such a backdrop, on March 13 late evening, the DMK cadres were distributing silver utensils to the voters at the Vazhakattai area in Thalakudi panchayat. While they were distributing the gifts, they refused to give one to P Sinduja (25), a mother of a three-year-old girl, wife of Prasanth (30), an auto driver from the same place. So she argued with the DMK cadres, but they verbally abused her. This resulted in a heated argument between the DMK cadre and Sinduja.