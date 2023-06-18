Tiruchy: Woman attempts to fly to Singapore with fake passport, detained

TIRUCHY: Immigration Officials from Tiruchy International Airport arrested a woman who attempted to fly to Singapore with a fake passport on Saturday. It is said, while the officials were checking the documents of the passengers bound for Singapore by Scoot airways they suspected the passport of a woman passenger who was later identified as Santhi (52) from Keezhakarai in Ramnad district and the immigration official Meyyappan conducted verification of her documents in which he identified the passport to be fake. Santhi had faked her name as Panchavarnam and she admitted the offence and so the officials handed her over to Airport police and they arrested her and later produced her before court. Later she was lodged in the prison here.