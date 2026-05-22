Tiruchy vendors write to CM Vijay to halt Panjapur market project

The wholesale vegetable market, which was proposed during the DMK period at an estimated cost of Rs 236 crore, would house as many as 872 retail and wholesale shops near the existing KKBT at Panjapur. In view of the project, the Tiruchy City Corporation sought the traders from Gandhi Market to shift to the new location at Panjapur, which faced significant opposition right from the beginning.

While the works for the new wholesale market are ongoing, the Gandhi Market Vendors' Association on Thursday convened a meeting and sent a representation to the new government to drop the ongoing market work, citing difficulties in commuting and a negative impact on their livelihood.

The vendors stated that there are several thousand people, including workers of retail shops, transport booking centres and various other business establishments dependent on Gandhi Market to make ends meet. The market, which is functioning within the city limits, would ensure a safe future for thousands, added the vendors.