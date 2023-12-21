Tiruchy VAO complains against Tangedco official’s foul play

TIRUCHY: A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from Tiruchy suspected foul play by a junior engineer from Tangedco in assisting people to provide a power connection through illegal means.

He alleged that the Tangedco official had reportedly used a fake VAO recommendation letter in Tiruverumbur to provide the power connection.

The VAO complained to the police on Wednesday demanding action against the engineer and those who made the fake letter. It is said, a group of seven residents from Cholamadevi panchayat identified as Chandra, Samsad Begum, Abdul Rahman, Mumtaz, Prema, Saminathan, and Dazoon got a power connection using the letter.

VAO Anthony Durai (55) who came to know about this act was shocked and complained to the Navalpattu police in which he demanded action against those who had made fake recommendation letters in his name and the junior engineer who accepted the letter and provided power connection.

Anthony Durai said that the recommendation letter from VAO cannot be used as a document for power connection and documents like house tax, patta etc are officially used.

He raised doubt that some forces were behind this scam and urged police to identify and initiate action against them as it would set a wrong precedent.