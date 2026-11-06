Tiruchy traders threaten to shut shops over vendor dispute

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the State General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu V Govindarajulu claimed that with a few days to go for Deepavali, Tiruchy traders' livelihoods have been hit as platform vendors have occupied busy business spots in Tiruchy, including NSB Road, Teppakulam, Nandhi Koil Street, Small Bazaar and Big Bazaar.

“Despite the Tiruchy City Corporation barring them from the spot and allotting a separate place, the platform vendors have slowly occupied it. The civic administration has failed to initiate any steps," Govindarajulu said. He further noted that registered traders had lost 30 per cent of their annual business and lost their entire business during the festival season.

He appealed to the district administration to immediately intervene and remove the platform vendors. “If the officials fail to initiate action, the vendors from Tiruchy would shut down shops on Deepavali eve," warned Govindarajulu. The decision was taken during the general body meeting of the traders' body in Tiruchy a couple of days back.