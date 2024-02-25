Tiruchy to get government model school at Rs 56.5 cr, says Minister Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: The new government model school would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 56.47 crore and would house separate hostels for boys and girls with several facilities, said the Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday.

Laying foundation stone for the model school at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy, the Poyyamozhi said, the State government is very particular about developing school education department and as a part of this, the Corporation High School in Senthaneerpuram was announced as a model school with with around 80 students in 2021 and it has been upgraded to residential school.

The present model school is constructed at Thuvakudi Polytechnic College premises in an area of 7.9 acre land.

Out of the total fund of Rs 56.47 crore, an amount of Rs 19.33 crore has been allocated for the school building construction and Rs 18.57 crore each for boys and girls hostel buildings and the entire project would be completed within the tender period, he added.