Tiruchy to get a lot of leisure spots, infra boost soon: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy district would soon witness a massive transformation in terms of various development activities and as a part of it, the district, which lacks public entertainment spots, would soon have an aviary with 7D theatre, beautification of Pirattiyur lake in an area of 110 acre with children’s park and walkers pavements and various other attraction, said minister KN Nehru here on Monday.

Laying the foundation stone for the aviary to be developed at a cost of Rs 13.70 crore and a new road overbridge (RoB) at Fort railway station at an estimate of Rs 34.10 crore, the minister said, the existing RoB at Fort railway station was built in 1866 with limestone.

Recalling that late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was the brain behind the Mukkombu park, Nehru said, similar leisure point would constructed at Kambarasampettai in an area of 1.63 ha, which would house an aviary with special watch towers. This apart, the five landscapes-Kurunji, Mullai, Marudam, Neiythal and Palai would be established on the premises. The park would be senior citizen-friendly and have a 7D theatre with outlets managed by the women self-help groups.