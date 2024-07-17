Tiruchy-Thanjavur NH accident: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh solatium to kin of 5 deceased pilgrims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh as solatium to the families of the five pilgirims who were mowed down by a load van at the Sengipatti area, on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway (NH), on Wednesday.

The CM expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased while announcing financial compensation to them.

A group of around 56 devotees, hailing from Kannukkudipatti village in Pudukottai district, were on a padayatra to the renowned Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram in Tiruchirapalli, when the tragedy occurred.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the truck, who was returning to Karur after offloading rice bags in Thanjavur, dozed off, and the freight vehicle apparently lost control and ploughed into the devotees.

While four devotees, identified as Mohanambal, Meena, Rani, and Muthusamy, died on the spot, another woman, Lakshmi, succumbed to injuries at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased worked as daily wage labourers.

The condition of one more woman Sangeetha, who sustained grievous injuries in the accident, was stated to be critical.

Sengipatti police have registered a case and arrested truck driver Sundararajan (38).

Further investigation is underway

(With inputs from Bureau & UNI)