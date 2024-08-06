Tiruchy: TET-cleared candidates seek end to 11-year wait for appointment orders

TIRUCHY: The candidates who cleared TET in 2013 staged a protest in Tiruchy on Monday condemning the State government for giving appointment orders to only 410 candidates while 40,000 of them have been waiting for more than 11 years.

According to the protesting members, more than 40,000 candidates cleared the TET in 2013 across the state but the government failed to appoint them.

They claimed that the DMK had promised in the election manifesto to appoint the TET-cleared candidates but failed to fulfil the promise.

Meanwhile, as many as 410 candidates who approached the court for appointment were given the orders.

“Those candidates had obtained even fewer marks in the TET than most of them. Since they could spend money for the legal proceedings, they were allotted employment orders but the remaining eligible candidates are still waiting for the appointment,” said State Coordinator Ilangovan who led the protest.

He also said that they had organised more than 60 protests across the State and sent more than 2,000 petitions to the Chief Minister’s special cell but no step was initiated for their employment.

“Since we have been struggling for livelihood, we are ready to work for the consolidated payment of Rs 10,000”, he said.

Candidates from various districts took part in the protest.