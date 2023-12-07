Tiruchy street vendors plan series of protests against City Corporation

TIRUCHY: The street vendors in the Tiruchy City Corporation have decided to stage a series of protests against the civic administration which has been relocating them from the present spot and this was resolved in a meeting held here on Wednesday.

According to the vendors, they have been running business in the busy Chathiram bus stand area, GH and Airport for the past 20 years but the civic administration has been attempting to evict them from the respective places for no reason.

While all the vendors possess the identity cards issued by the Tiruchy Corporation, they allege, the civic administration has been planning to permit new groups of vendors after shifting them.

They demanded the civic administration to form a vending committee and hold talks with the affected vendors for solving the issue.

They demanded the civic administration to ensure the livelihood of the street vendors, pushcart vendors.

With their demands, they decided to hold a series of protests including closing of shops on December 12 and a besieged protest in the corporation.