Tiruchy: Stray dog's head stuck in metal pot; saved after hours

CHENNAI: A stray dog enduring hours of agony with its head tightly wedged inside a stainless steel water pot was successfully rescued by firefighters after a tense, delicate operation in Tiruchy district.
A video of the incident, which went viral on Wednesday, showed that the canine was unable to pull its head back out.
The incident came to light when residents spotted the distressed animal frantically running around, disoriented and unable to breathe properly. The canine had reportedly scavenged for food inside the narrow-necked vessel and got trapped.
A team of four firefighters safely secured the canine without using any metal cutters or lubricants.