Tiruchy: Srirangam man cheated Rs 30 lakh with a job offer

It is said that Deepak (31), working in a private firm in Tiruchy, was approached by Madhimitha and Madhana Guru from Mambalasalai, and the duo befriended him. They had reportedly told Deepak that their close relatives are working in the Samayapuram temple and assured him of getting employment in the temple through them. They suggested to Deepak to ready some amount to be given to the officials for the employment..

Deepak, who trusted them, had handed over a sum of Rs 30.20 lakh to the duo. However, after receiving the money, the duo had suspended their contact with Deepak. When he went to their house at Veereshwaram in Mambalasalai, they continued to promise him assistance for a job, and thereafter, they left the place.