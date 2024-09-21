Tiruchy SP’s ‘Agazhi’ ops: Kottapattu Senthil linked to extortion, land grab held

TIRUCHY: District SP V Varun Kumar launched ‘Operation Agazhi’ on Saturday to nab criminals involved in offences such as land grabbing.

The special drive against anti-social elements will also target history-sheeters involved in waylaying people.

On the first day of the drive, police arrested two notorious accused and recovered documents worth several crore. As a part of the drive to eliminate anti-social elements from the district, SP V Varun Kumar has initiated a series of steps and issued stringent warnings. He carried on with the crackdown despite some reported threats from a few political quarters.

On Friday, the special team formed by the SP arrested a history-sheeter Kottapattu Senthil. He is accused of involvement in various incidents of extortion and land grabbing. He had allegedly hurt his legs while being arrested. Chandra Mouli from E-Pudur, who is booked for various offences, was also nabbed by the police.

‘Operation Agazhi’ is seen as a move further to check high-value criminal activities such as land grabbing. One day after the launch of Operation Agazhi, history-sheeter Pandamangalam Kumar (28) an associate of ‘Pattarai’ Suresh and Ramadas (21) from Navalur Kuttpatti were arrested.

The special team also recovered documents worth several crores of rupees allegedly grabbed and weapons were seized from their possession. A few days back, the SP shared a cryptic message ‘I am waiting’ in an apparent warning to anti-social elements. He said that as the top cop of the district, he won’t allow history-sheeters to mar the reputation of the region.