Tiruchy SI loses eyesight after firecracker accident at AIADMK cadre meeting

TIRUCHY: A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police from Tiruchy reportedly lost his eyesight after a cracker that burst during the AIADMK cadre meeting hit him on Thursday.

The police have booked cases against 20 cadres and the injured inspector is undergoing treatment in Madurai.

The incident happened when the former Chief Whip R Manoharan arrived to preside over the scheduled AIADMK workers’ meeting at Tiruverumbur.

The meeting was scheduled at a wedding hall at Koothaipar. When Manoharan reached the spot, the organisers burst crackers to welcome him.

The cracker particles hit the right eye of Tiruverumbur SSI Subramanian and he sustained injuries. On seeing him struggling to see or move around, the Tiruverumbur DSP Jafar Siddique rescued him and rushed him to a hospital in Tiruchy.

Later he was referred to an eye hospital in Madurai where he is undergoing treatment. The Tiruverumbur police registered a case against 20 AIADMK cadres including Manoharan.