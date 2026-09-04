Tiruchy school headmaster held for sexually harassing female students

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a private school headmaster near Samayapuram in Tiruchy for allegedly sexually harassing four female students. The school was surrounded by the students’ parents on Thursday, leading to a tense situation.
The affected students reportedly told their parents about the alleged harassment on Wednesday (September 2). Shocked by the disclosure, the parents gathered at the school on Thursday morning to seek an explanation. However, the school administration allegedly did not allow them inside.
The agitated parents then surrounded the school and engaged in a heated argument, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
On receiving information, Samayapuram police, including Inspector Gunasekaran, Sub-Inspector Murali and Special Sub-Inspector Suresh, rushed to the spot and held talks with the parents to calm them down.
Police subsequently entered the school and questioned the principal, teachers and students.
Following the inquiry, police arrested the principal, Jayaraj, 53, of Shasta Nagar on Kalpalayam Road in Mannachanallur, on charges of sexually harassing the students. Further investigation is under way.
More than 500 students from Samayapuram and surrounding areas are studying at the private school.