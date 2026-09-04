Tiruchy school headmaster held for sexually harassing female students

The affected students reportedly told their parents about the alleged harassment on Wednesday (September 2). Shocked by the disclosure, the parents gathered at the school on Thursday morning to seek an explanation. However, the school administration allegedly did not allow them inside.

The agitated parents then surrounded the school and engaged in a heated argument, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On receiving information, Samayapuram police, including Inspector Gunasekaran, Sub-Inspector Murali and Special Sub-Inspector Suresh, rushed to the spot and held talks with the parents to calm them down.