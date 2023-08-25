Tiruchy school celebrates Veeramuthuvel’s feat

TIRUCHY: Railway workers along with the Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam celebrated the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3, at Ponmalai Railway School here on Thursday.

P Veeramuthuvel, the project director of Chandrayaan 3, had his school education at the railway school in Villupuram as his father P Palanivel was an employee of the Railways. To honour the alumnus’ feat, railway workers organised a celebration event at Ponmalai Railway School.

According to KC Neelamegam, state treasurer Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, in order to share the joy with the students and let them know about the prestigious alumnus of Villupuram railway school, we arranged for the programme.

The students were excited to know about Veeramuthuvel and they took a pledge to become a scientist like him. Railway employees distributed sweets to students and asked them to follow the tips given by Veeramuthuvel on how to study and score good marks.

“We advised students to concentrate on studies so that they too can achieve their ambition in life despite limitations,” said Neelamegam and added that the railway employees were proud of the achievement by Veeramuthuvel, the scientist son of a railway worker.