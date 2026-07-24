Tiruchy: Samayapuram temple staff suspended for fraud

It is said, Palanivel, a resident of Samayapuram, working as Maniyam (an administrative coordinator), had amassed proportionate wealth and a complaint was lodged against him with the HR&CE officials who conducted a departmental inquiry in which he was found to be making money illegally and so the information was shared to the HR and CE Minister S Ramesh, who recommended that the officials to suspend him.

Based on the order, the officials suspended Palanivel on Friday.