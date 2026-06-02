Tiruchy: Ryots seek revised loan waiver, continue protests across region

While speaking to reporters, the Sangam president, Sethuraman, said that the actual Chief Minister Joseph Vijay does not open his mouth for any issues, but there is a ‘proxy’ Chief Minister Aadhav Arjuna who interferes in every issue and speaks out.

“Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who takes care of the sports, speaks playfully about the farmers and ridicules them. We condemn his attitude also,” Sethuraman said.

He also warned that the farmers who are frustrated have decided to intensify their protest across the state in a different manner if the revised crop loan waiver is not made within 15 days. He also demanded a proper price for the agricultural products and asked for Rs 5,000 per quintal of paddy, which would lead them not to seek any support from the government.