Tiruchy: Ryots seek revised loan waiver, continue protests across region

TIRUCHY: Farmers of the Delta region continued with their protest across the region, demanding a revision of the recent crop loan waiver announcement. In Tiruvarur, the farmers staged a novel protest with clay pots on Tuesday and declared to intensify the stir if their demand was not fulfilled within 15 days.
Soon after the crop loan waiver announcement by the state government, the farmers across the state, particularly in the Delta region, commenced their protest, stating that the announcement was against the poll promise. They expressed dissatisfaction as the announced waiver will never help the farmers as well.
On Tuesday, as the ongoing protest, the members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam assembled in front of the Tiruvarur collectorate with empty clay pots and raised slogans against the state government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for failing to fulfil the poll promises given to the farmers.
While speaking to reporters, the Sangam president, Sethuraman, said that the actual Chief Minister Joseph Vijay does not open his mouth for any issues, but there is a ‘proxy’ Chief Minister Aadhav Arjuna who interferes in every issue and speaks out.
“Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who takes care of the sports, speaks playfully about the farmers and ridicules them. We condemn his attitude also,” Sethuraman said.
He also warned that the farmers who are frustrated have decided to intensify their protest across the state in a different manner if the revised crop loan waiver is not made within 15 days. He also demanded a proper price for the agricultural products and asked for Rs 5,000 per quintal of paddy, which would lead them not to seek any support from the government.