Tiruchy ryots protest, want govt to rein-in middlemen

TIRUCHY: Flower cultivators Tuesday dumped their harvest on the road in front of Tiruchy collectorate pressing for action against middlemen, accusing them of exploiting the farmers.



The ryots demanded the district administration to rein in middle men intimidating them and wanted to throw open the new flower market. They accused middlemen of interfering in the flower trade and taking hold of Srirangam flower market for manipulating prices in their favour. Vendors also joined the protest and dumped the flowers on the road.



According to the farmers, when they go to the flower market at Sathara Veedhi in Srirangam, they are intercepted by middlemen who force them to hand over the harvest to sell them on their behalf. They get a certain percentage of commission from both the farmers and the vendors.



“Since we are barred from reaching the vendors directly, we are forced to get a price fixed by the middlemen. When we try to reach the vendors directly, middlemen target us and issue threats that we should not enter into the market. At present we are left with no option but to agree to the price fixed by the middlemen,” the agitating farmers claimed.



They demanded opening up of the flower market established at Srirangam by the State government immediately and appoint officials to monitor the functioning of the market.



Meanwhile, the members of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal inaippu sangam led by state president P Ayyakannu joined the protest and raised slogans against middlemen and demanded the government to find a solution.



The farmers have been cultivating flowers amidst several hardships. Their hard work goes to waste as they are not able to fix the price for their produce,” said Ayyakannu. Middlemen who are not connected with the farmers or farming are fixing the price, he accused.

