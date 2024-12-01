Tiruchy RPF seize Rs 1.89 cr worth gold

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Railway Protection Force (RPF) team which organised a search operation seized gold worth Rs 1.89 crore from a rail passenger and the Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) distributed certificate of appreciation to the special team.

An eight-member Tiruchy RPF team conducted a surprise inspection among the passengers in Tiruchy junction railway station in which the team found 2.79 kg of gold worth Rs 1.89 crore that was carried by a passenger without proper documents. Subsequently, the seized gold was handed over to the Commercial Taxes (Intelligent) Department through which a GST of 20.84 lakh was received by the government.

Accrediting the task, the Divisional Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) Janaki distributed the certificates of appreciation to the RPF personnel.

The Certificates were handed over to the Senior Safety Commissioner of Tiruchy Railway Division, who distributed them to the special team comprising Sebastian, Saravanan, Selvaraj, Sasikumar, Ilayaraja, Senthil Muthu, Sathish Kumar and Jayavel.