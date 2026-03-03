Tiruchy: Row over Panjapur terminus spending rocks Tiruchy council

TIRUCHY: A heated exchange broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors during the Tiruchy City Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday over allocation of funds for developmental works, leading to a walkout by the opposition members.
The AIADMK councillors, led by Ambikapathi, alleged that the corporation’s general funds had been largely spent over the past two years on the Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus, leaving no allocation for ward-level development works. They also demanded the release of a white paper detailing the project's expenditure.
Responding to the allegations, Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam said multiple development projects were being implemented across the city. Besides the Panjapur bus terminus, work was underway at the bus stands in Tiruverumbur and Srirangam, and AIADMK members should be aware of it, he said.
As the debate intensified, AIADMK councillors accused the ruling DMK of denying funds to their wards. DMK members countered the charge and asked the opposition to specify the works allegedly ignored. When Ambikapathi attempted to list the pending works, DMK councillors objected, resulting in a noisy confrontation inside the council hall.
Following the commotion, AIADMK members staged a walkout.
“The DMK members refuse to allow us to speak in the council meeting. The truck terminus built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore at Panjapur has not yet begun operations. Whenever we raise the issue, we are ridiculed,” said AIADMK floor chief C Aravindan after the walkout.
The meeting was chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan.