Tiruchy: Row over Panjapur terminus spending rocks Tiruchy council

The AIADMK councillors, led by Ambikapathi, alleged that the corporation’s general funds had been largely spent over the past two years on the Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus, leaving no allocation for ward-level development works. They also demanded the release of a white paper detailing the project's expenditure.

Responding to the allegations, Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam said multiple development projects were being implemented across the city. Besides the Panjapur bus terminus, work was underway at the bus stands in Tiruverumbur and Srirangam, and AIADMK members should be aware of it, he said.