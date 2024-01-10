Tiruchy remand prisoner dies of ailment

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner at Tiruchy central prison died after a brief ailment on Monday late hours. It is said, R Rangarajan (45) from Srirangam was arrested by Gandhi Market here on August 17, 2023 in a theft case and was lodged in the prison.

Since Rangarajan had separated from his wife, no one including his parents did not meet him and attempted to take him out on bail. So, he was frustrated for the past few months. In such a backdrop, Rangarajan felt uncomfortable on Monday and after a while, he fainted. Soon, he was rushed to the prison hospital and was given first aid. Subsequently, he was rushed to the Tiruchy GH for further treatment.

However, Rangarajan died despite treatment in the GH in the late hours. KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.