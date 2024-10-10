Tiruchy: Railway families’ enthralling day out at Golden Rock workshop

TIRUCHY: In a rare sneak peek into the legendary Golden Rock Railway workshop, family members of the railway employees had a close look at the secret behind the smooth running of trains on Thursday.

The workshop was open for the families of railway employees in view of Ayudha Pooja celebrations to throw more light on the roles of the railway workshop in the maintenance of locomotives and to create awareness.

The railway workshop which has been functional for more than 98 years, has the practice of allowing the public on the eve of Audha Pooja to visit each shop in the sprawling 200 acres of facility.

While the family members and their children were particular in visiting the maintenance areas of the workshop under the guidance of the elders, the students were interested in the engine repair units and the Nilgiris Mountain Rail overhauling unit and took selfies even as they were enlightened by railway employees on the process carried out in each of the workshops.

“There are more than 4,000 employees in the workshop. We utilise the special occasion to showcase the working environment to our family members and we are very particular about explaining in detail if the visitors are willing to listen. Sometimes, the students would be passionate in asking several doubts including the functions of the workshop and we clear them until they are satisfied”, said a railway official.

Meanwhile, Thaneer, an environmental organisation distributed books on awareness against plastic usage and handed seed balls to every visitor.