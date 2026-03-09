Tiruchy: Proximity, road connectivity make district even better choice

In the same vein, the political parties also opt for Tiruchy for organising rallies and campaigns. “The city has several vast areas for organising the events along the highways, facilitating smooth travel for cadres by highways, avoiding the city. As the city is also well connected with all other major cities, the cadres who prefer public transport too can easily arrive at the spot for the party events,” said Balasubramanian, a road safety awareness activist from Tiruchy.