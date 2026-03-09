Tiruchy: Proximity, road connectivity make district even better choice

TIRUCHY: Besides sentiment attached to it, Tiruchy is located at the geographic centre of Tamil Nadu, acting as a strategic hub with 4-lane highway connectivity to major cities. Politically, its location makes it a vital administrative base for the State.
The political parties opt for the city to organise their major events for hassle-free commuting as it is approximately 330 km south of Chennai, 206 km from Coimbatore, and 130–150 km from Madurai, making it centrally accessible from most parts of the State. Tiruchy is considered to be the major educational hub housing several reputed educational institutions and several industries and various other places of attraction, well connected by all transport modes.
In the same vein, the political parties also opt for Tiruchy for organising rallies and campaigns. “The city has several vast areas for organising the events along the highways, facilitating smooth travel for cadres by highways, avoiding the city. As the city is also well connected with all other major cities, the cadres who prefer public transport too can easily arrive at the spot for the party events,” said Balasubramanian, a road safety awareness activist from Tiruchy.
The political functionaries claim that Tiruchy has all the facilities and can even accommodate any number of cadres in the venues. “The location chosen for the DMK event scheduled in Siruganur in Tiruchy on March 9 is a vast area where all amenities can be provided for the cadres. Even the traffic can be managed without affecting the public transport in the bypass,” Rajasekar, a DMK functionary, noted.