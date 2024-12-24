Tiruchy prison warden booked for aiding ganja smuggling

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police registered a case against a prison warden for helping an inmate smuggle ganja inside the central prison premises on Monday.

Surya alias Vatta Surya (27) of Thideer Nagar in Madurai was arrested by Tiruchy police on charges of a theft case at Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy and he was lodged in the prison.

Against such a backdrop, when the officials conducted a surprise inspection in the central prison recently, they found Surya had a ganja in possession. The information was shared with KK Nagar Police who registered a case and conducted an investigation.

During the interrogation with Surya, the police found that a prison warden was helping Surya in smuggling ganja into the prison.

On Monday, the police found that prison warden Ezhil Raj was helping the inmate. Based on confirmation, the KK Nagar police registered a case against the prison warden. The police also registered a case against inmate Surya. Further investigations are on.