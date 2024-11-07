Tiruchy police files case against actress Kasthuri

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Crime Branch police registered a case against actress Kasthuri for her controversial comments against Telugu people and the YouTube Channel that telecast the speech on Wednesday.

Selvaraj, secretary of Reddy Welfare Association, lodged a complaint with the city Crime Branch police against the actress for her comment against the Telugu people. He claimed the content intended to split society and mar the public peace and submitted a complaint against the “Nam Desam Bharath” YouTube channel that broadcasted it.

Based on the complaint, the Crime Branch Inspector, Anbuselvan, registered a case against Kasthuri and the YouTube channel. All Indian Boyar Women’s Welfare Association functionary J Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint against Kasthuri with the Uppiliyapuram police station.