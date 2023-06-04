Tiruchy police arrests man for selling liquor illegally, recovers 500 bottles

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested a man for selling liquor illegally and seized around 500 bottles from him. The Samayapuram police received information that the IMFL bottles are being sold during unusual hours. The information was passed on to the SP Sujit Kumar, who ordered a special team. Based on the order, a special team was formed and they were closely monitoring Samayapuram, Kollidam, No 1 tollgate and Mela Valadi. Subsequently, the team found a person was selling the liquor at Mela Valadi and arrested him. He was later identified as Raja (47) of Periyar Nagar. The initial inquiry found that he was purchasing liquor in bulk and was selling in Samayapuram and Mela Valadi. The police later seized 500 quarter bottles.