Tiruchy police arrest Rajasthan youth for smuggling gutkha, seize car

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested a youth from Rajasthan who smuggled 60 bags of banned gutkha in a car.

Police seized the car and registered a case and are searching for two more accused, who escaped.

Sources said, while the Fort police were involved in their regular vehicle inspection at Karur bypass road, a car which was moving suspiciously was stopped and searched.

The police found out that the persons in the car were smuggling 60 bags of banned gutka. Soon they secured the driver of the car who was later identified as Sunil Kumar (23) from Rajasthan.

The police arrested him and seized the car and the contrabands which weighed 422 kgs worth Rs 2.72 lakh.

The police are also hunting for two persons — Kishore Kumar from Bangalore and Imran from Tiruchy — who had escaped on seeing the police. Further investigations are on.