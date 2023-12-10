Tiruchy police arrest history-sheeter for threatening supermarket owner

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter for threatening a supermarket owner for money. It is said, S Vishnu alias Venkatesh (29), from Selvapuram near Tiruverumbur against whom more than 11 cases are pending across various police stations had threatened Sasikumar (39), a resident from Mela Kalkandarkovil, who has been running a supermarket in Tiruverumbur for money.

Sasikumar lodged a complaint with Tiruverumbur police who registered a case and arrested Venkatesh. Subsequently, he was produced before the court and was lodged in the Tiruchy central prison. It may be noted that the encounter of Komban Jagan had rattled the rowdy elements and thereafter, Pattrai Suresh was arrested by Tiruverumbur police and took an undertaking from him not to involve in any anti-social activities.

Similarly, the Tiruverumbur police arrested Bottle Mani alias Dinesh Kumar, who later opted to lead a peaceful life without involving in any offences.