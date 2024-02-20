Tiruchy police arrest five persons for selling ganja, banned lotteries

TIRUCHY: On Monday, Tiruchy police confiscated the cell phones and two-wheelers of five individuals who were involved in the sale and peddling of illegal lottery tickets.

They were also accused of ganja trafficking. Following a tip that ganja is increasingly common in Srirangam neighbourhoods, a police squad led by SI Vennila carried out a thorough investigation and apprehended Sakthivel and Hariharan when they were selling ganja.

Similarly, the special team had arrested Prakash from Pirattiyur while he was preparing to sell ganja. While a special team arrested Nagarathinam and Arockiadoss for selling banned lotteries at Palakkarai.

Later, the police produced them before the court and lodged them in the Central prison. The police also seized their two wheelers and mobile phones from them.