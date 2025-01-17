Tiruchy: People throng Mukkombu during Kaanum Pongal

TIRUCHY: On account of ‘Kaanum Pongal’, people in large numbers visited Mukkombu, a main tourist spot on the outskirts of the city in the district and the continuous water flow in the Cauvery river too attracted visitors including children. Public Works Department (PWD) officials made elaborate arrangements for the tourists and security was beefed up in the areas.

The Kaanum Pongal, which is the fourth day of Pongal festivities, would usually be celebrated as a sightseeing day. Family members and relatives on this day would go to some main tourist spots to spend pleasure-seeking times.

Along the same line, though the district has some tourist spots, visitors always prefer to set foot in Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) spot, along which Cauvery flows.

Mukkombu spot comparatively attracted a large crowd this festival and people were seen staring at flowing water from the bridge.

People even from other districts also thronged the place.

"Mukkombu is a place where we visit during Kaanum Pongal. Since there is no other place for entertainment in Tiruchy, the people have no option but to visit Mukkombu which is also safe for families," said T Kamalanathan, a teacher of Manachanallur, who along with his family members was seen revelling in the premises.