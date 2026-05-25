Tiruchy: PDS official suspended over misconduct at office

Sources said Sankar (42), from Woraiyur, working as sub registrar of the cooperative department in PDS controls at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, was said to be misbehaving with a woman staff working in a PDS outlet under his control. Subsequently, the PDS staff union staged a protest and filed a complaint with the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Later, the Chief Minister’s office recommended a departmental inquiry. After it was confirmed that Sankar had been involved in the offence, he was suspended. PDS staff announced a protest on May 27.