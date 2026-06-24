Tiruchy panchayat secretary held for accepting bribe

According to DVAC, Karthikeyan from Panayakurichi village near Tiruverumbur applied for fixing the housing tax for his brother-in-law, Arun Kumar, who had constructed a house in the village.

Karthikeyan approached the panchayat secretary, KC Mariappan, who demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000. However, Karthikeyan, lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC, caught Mariappan red-handed while accepting the first instalment of the bribe of Rs 15,000.