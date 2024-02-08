Tiruchy neurologist Aleem to be conferred 2024 AAN Volunteer Service Award

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy-based neurologist Dr MA Aleem will receive an award from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN-2024) 2024. Dr Aleem, former Vice Principal and HOD of Neurology, KAPV Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchy will be conferred the AAN 2024 Volunteer Service Award in Denver.

The award consists of a certificate along with an honorarium of US$1,000 which would be handed over to Dr Aleem during a ceremony held at the annual meeting in Denver.

Dr Aleem has also been honoured with the certificate of appreciation by Tiruchy district administration during the Republic Day in recognition of his social and medical services.

He is also a recipient of the Best Social Service Award 2024 by International Lions Club at its Regional Conference.