Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko seeks two railway underpasses at Ponmalai section

TIRUCHY: In order help people residing in and around the Tiruchy-Ponmalai railway quarters, two underpasses should be established, said the Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko after inspecting the residential areas in Ponmalai and submitted a petition with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in this regard on Tuesday.

Interacting with the residents, the MP Durai Vaiko said that the railway employees and retired personnel are residing in Tiruchy city, Ponmalai, MelakalkandarKottai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Ex-Servicemen colony, Ambikapuram, Nagammai Veedhi, Mookambikai Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and Vivekanda Nagar.

Since the railway colony residents had vacated, the railway authorities have closed the major pathways and so the residents across the area particularly, students and traders have been struggling a lot.

Hence, there is an urgent need for the underpasses in the Ponmalai section to ensure the free flow of vehicles.

“This is the long pending demand of the people residing around Ponmalai and so I have submitted a petition with the DRM in this regard,” Durai Vaiko said and added that he had appealed to the DRM to fulfill the demands of the people.