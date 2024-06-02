Tiruchy: Minor girl ends life as Instagram lover stopped talking with her

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl ended her life by suicide after her Instagram lover stopped talking with her.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, a 16-year-old girl from Sangiliyandapuram, Palakarai is said to have been in love with a boy from Kancheepuram through Instagram for the last 2 and half years.

The reports stated that the boy had not spoken to the girl for the past few days and due to this, the girl, who was depressed, hanged herself when no one was at her house.

The Palakarai police reached the spot after receiving information about the matter, seized the girl's body, and sent it to the Trichy Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.