Tiruchy Mayor assures uninterrupted drinking water supply; undertakes steps

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy city corporation has undertaken steps to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in the city, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan in the council meeting held here on Friday.

The corporation council meeting chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan was held on Friday and Commissioner Saravanan was also present.

The council members raised concerns about the stray dog menace in the City and urged the civic administration to find a permanent solution.

The Mayor who responded to the complaints said that as many as 18,498 stray dogs had been administered sterilisation while a Rs 17.68 lakh fine had been collected from the cattle owners and cattle were auctioned for Rs 2.22 lakh during the month.

The mayor also noted that the garbage collection and biogas mining process have been promptly undertaken in the City and the works are on to ensure recycling of construction wastes.

Meanwhile, the members also complained about drinking water scarcity in several parts of the city and appealed to bring a permanent solution to the problem. In response, Anbalagan told the council that steps are being initiated for uninterrupted drinking water supply across the city and the works for the same have commenced. “To ensure adequate drinking water supply, minister KN Nehru has obtained sanction for the giant bore wells in Kollidam river bed and this initiative will mitigate drinking water problems in the City,” the mayor said.