Tiruchy man stabs wife to death at hospital

The deceased, Kavitha (36), was admitted to a private hospital after her husband, Sathosh Kumar alias Moorthy (40), a resident of Theeran Nagar and a worker at a shop at Milaguparai, attacked her with a sharp weapon following a quarrel on Tuesday evening. It is said that the couple quarrelled over lunch preparation earlier in the day.

Kavitha is said to have sustained serious injuries in the attack. After attacking her, Moorthy informed Kavitha's mother, who admitted her to a private hospital in Woraiyur, where she was undergoing treatment for cut injuries in her abdomen.

In such a backdrop, on Tuesday late hours when Kavitha's mother was away, Moorthy went to the hospital, picked up a quarrel with his wife again and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. She died on the spot.