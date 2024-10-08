Tiruchy man spurns lover after forcing her to abort; booked

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman from Tiruchy on Monday appealed for action against her lover alleging that he abandoned her after promising marriage.

The woman said she had befriended Sri Ponnayan from Viswas Nagar on Instagram. Later they were in a relationship from 2023. She said that Sri Ponnaiyan promised to marry her and so they met intimately several times and the woman reportedly became pregnant.

“When I informed Ponnaiyan about my pregnancy, he immediately asked me to terminate it as his parents would not accept it. He took me to a hospital. I consumed the pills he had given me," the woman said.

After the termination of the pregnancy, Ponnaiyan reportedly stopped talking to the woman and so she allegedly attempted suicide. She was said to have been saved by her friends. Later she complained to the Fort All Women police who registered a case and started a probe.

The complainant isn’t content with the police version that Ponnayan had escaped and they were searching for him.

“I am aware that he is in the city and I appeal to the police either to get us married or initiate action against him”, she told media persons.

The woman’s advocate Amal Antony suspected that the police were acting in favour of Ponnaiyan as he has political connections. The advocate charged that the police booked him under bailable sections to favour him.