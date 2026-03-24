Tiruchy man gets life term for impregnating minor

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court awarded life imprisonment to a 26-year-old construction coolie for impregnating a minor girl with the false promise of marriage.
In 2021, Ajith Kumar, a resident from Anbil in Tiruchy, working as a construction coolie had an affair with a 17-year-old girl from the locality, and Ajith Kumar had promised her marriage.
So they were in an intimate relationship on several occasions, and the girl became pregnant.
When the girl informed Ajith Kumar about the pregnancy, he stopped talking to her. She passed on the information to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Lalgudi.
The police registered a case, arrested Ajith Kumar and lodged him in prison after the investigation.
The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track court, and on Monday evening, the judge awarded life imprisonment to Ajith Kumar.