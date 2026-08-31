Tiruchy man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for trying to 'assault' minor

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track Court on Monday awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to a man for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl.
On April 28, 2023, R Senthil Kumar (46), a resident of Bheema Nagar in Tiruchy, entered a house where a 13-year-old girl was alone and attempted to sexually assault her.
The alert girl raised an alarm and passed on the information to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women police.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Senthil Kumar and lodged him in prison under judicial custody while the case was in progress at Tiruchy Mahila Court.
On Monday, the Mahila Court judge who heard the case awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Senthil Kumar.
The judge also recommended the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs one lakh to the victim.