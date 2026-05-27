Tiruchy: Man awarded 25 yrs of rigorous imprisonment under Pocso

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila court on Wednesday awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a Class 8 girl.
V Chandrasekar (32) of Tharanallur lured a 13-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house, with chocolates to a secluded, bushy area and sexually abused her in December 2022.
The Fort All Women police registered a case under various sections, including the Pocso Act, based on the complaint from the girl's parents. Chandrasekar was arrested and the case was in progress before the Mahila Court.
In addition to the prison term, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and recommended that the State government provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the survivor. Chandrasekar was lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison.