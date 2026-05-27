Tiruchy: Man awarded 25 yrs of rigorous imprisonment under Pocso

V Chandrasekar (32) of Tharanallur lured a 13-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house, with chocolates to a secluded, bushy area and sexually abused her in December 2022.

The Fort All Women police registered a case under various sections, including the Pocso Act, based on the complaint from the girl's parents. Chandrasekar was arrested and the case was in progress before the Mahila Court.