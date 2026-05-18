Tiruchy: Man assaults woman for turning down marriage proposal

J Viyagula Naveen (22) of Salai Village in Sivaganga district, studied BBA in a college in Tiruchy and works as an executive in a real estate firm functioning in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy. He was in a relationship with K Amala Virginia (22), of Muthu Vijayapuram near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, who was studying MBA in Tiruchy while working part-time at an IT firm.



After knowing about her relationship, Amala's parents warned her to snap ties with Naveen, hence she began avoiding him. On Sunday evening, Naveen contacted Amala Virginia on the walking pathway at Race Course Road in Tiruchy to speak to him. Around 6 pm, the girl went to the spot while the people were on their evening walk. Naveen tried to convince her to marry him but she continued to oppose it.



Suddenly, he strangled her with her shawl, causing her to fall soon. He immediately grabbed a rock and started raining blows on her head.

The walkers ran to rescue the girl and caught Naveen. They informed the KK Nagar police and handed Naveen over to them.