Tiruchy Mahila Court imposes life sentence on thief for sexually assaulting minor

TIRUCHY: The Mahila Fast Track Court in Tiruchy on Wednesday imposed life unto death on a man who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while he went to rob a house.

In 2022, M Mohammed Hussain (30), a notorious burglar from Athirampattinam in Thanjavur, came to Tiruchy to search for more locked houses. On September 27, 2022, around 3.30 am, he entered a home that was locked for more than 10 days, but a middle-aged woman and her 17-year-old daughter had arrived the previous night.

Mohammed Hussain was shocked to find people in the house. He tied the mother and attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought against him. So, he went to the room where her 17-year-old daughter was fast asleep, sexually assaulted her and escaped with the jewels she was wearing.

KK Nagar police registered a theft case, while Cantonment All Women Police registered a case under various sections, including the Pocso Act, and arrested Mohammed Hussain.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track court, and on Wednesday, Judge S Srivatsan, who heard the case, awarded life unto death and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Mohammed Hussain. The court also recommended a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim girl.