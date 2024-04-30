Tiruchy Mahila Congress members stage a protest with Mangalyam against PM

TIRUCHY: Mahila Congress members in Tiruchy staged a protest on Monday holding their mangalsutras condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent statement against the Congress party.

The members gathered at Arunachalam Mandram, the district headquarters of the party and staged a protest. They pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told in an election rally that the Congress party would remove the mangalsutra of the women if they come to power and asked the Prime Minister to withdraw his words.

Holding their mangalsutras, they raised slogans saying that several women lost their mangalsutras in the past 10 years due to the BJP government. They also asked the BJP leaders not to be involved in such slanderous speeches against Congress.

“Since the BJP is fearful of defeat, they go to the extent of spewing venom against the opposition parties,” district president Sheela said while addressing the protesting members.

Party’s spokesperson Tiruchy Velusamy, Urban District Congress Committee president L Rex and others took part.