Tiruchy: Kumbakonam duo held for attack on police personnel

TIRUCHY: The Kumbakonam police arrested two persons who had reportedly assaulted two police personnel who were on night patrol. The incident went viral on social media, claiming that the duo belonged to the TVK party, but the police clarified on Thursday that they were not from any political party.
On May 23, police personnel Devanathan and Ramkumar were on a night patrol at Four Road junction at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district when the incident happened. As there were persons erecting digital banners on the road and the police personnel asked them to remove the banners to ease the traffic.
Soon, the two persons placing the banners, who were identified as Arun (21) and Kalidas (30) from Pairagithoppu in Kumbakonam, had reportedly picked up a quarrel with the police personnel. The verbal quarrel soon snowballed into physical assault in which police personnel Devanathan sustained injuries. Subsequently, the police arrested Arun and Kalidas.
Meanwhile, information that the accused from TVK had gone viral on social media, and so the Kumbakonam police on Thursday clarified that they were not from any political party. They also claimed that no police personnel were injured in the assault.