Tiruchy: Kumbakonam duo held for attack on police personnel

On May 23, police personnel Devanathan and Ramkumar were on a night patrol at Four Road junction at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district when the incident happened. As there were persons erecting digital banners on the road and the police personnel asked them to remove the banners to ease the traffic.

Soon, the two persons placing the banners, who were identified as Arun (21) and Kalidas (30) from Pairagithoppu in Kumbakonam, had reportedly picked up a quarrel with the police personnel. The verbal quarrel soon snowballed into physical assault in which police personnel Devanathan sustained injuries. Subsequently, the police arrested Arun and Kalidas.