Tiruchy, Kumari gear up to face NE monsoon

TIRUCHY: As the onset of northeast monsoon is nearing, the preparations are on and adequate flood prevention activities have been made across the city, said the Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Wednesday.

The Mayor Anbalagan who convened a meeting with the officials, discussed the flood prevention activities and the preparations to face the NE monsoon.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Mayor said, as per the instructions of the Minister KN Nehru, all preventive measures have been initiated across the city ahead of the monsoon.

“We have purchased three 10 HP motors to each zone and they would be utilised in pumping out the stagnated water,” he said.

He also said that the officials have identified the low lying areas in the City such as Doby Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Adhi Nagar, Fatima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishnapuram and Thulasinga Nagar.

“We have established pumping stations with 20 HP motors in these low lying areas and electric motors also have been kept ready. This apart, all the storm water drains have been desilted to ensure free flow of water,” said Mayor Anbalagan.

He also pointed out that there was no water stagnation in the city after the rains that lashed during the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Kanniyakumari is also gearing up to tackle any eventuality during the northeast monsoon in Kanyakumari. Collector PN Sridhar reviewed preparedness. A drill was conducted by the Fire and Rescue services personnel on the premises of Government Arts and Science College at Konam on Wednesday.